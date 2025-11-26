MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $559,000. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 21.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,848.82.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,055.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,209.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,358.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,646.00 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

