Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,401 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:O opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 299.07%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

