Magnetar Financial LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Unum Group $UNM

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,816,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,814,000 after purchasing an additional 264,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,862,000 after acquiring an additional 219,076 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Unum Group by 155.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,139 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Unum Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,537,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,143,000 after purchasing an additional 159,084 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,482,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,235,000 after purchasing an additional 51,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,578.66. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

