Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $11,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 24.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 821,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 739.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 107,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the first quarter worth $4,082,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Worthington Enterprises

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,057,995.80. This trade represents a 11.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

