FourThought Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $317.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.62. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.10 and a 52 week high of $405.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.97. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.10.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

