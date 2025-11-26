Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 26,900.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAMR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

LAMR opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.58. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $585.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

