Correct Capital Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Correct Capital Wealth Management raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 0.4% of Correct Capital Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $43,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 381.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $216.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.68.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

