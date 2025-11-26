Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,133,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,131,095.72. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total value of $16,070,717.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,553,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,384,136.69. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,284 shares of company stock worth $169,199,575. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.27.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ APP opened at $556.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $609.60 and its 200-day moving average is $475.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

