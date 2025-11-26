FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of SBUX opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 151.22%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Dbs Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
