Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Position in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 112.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 11.6% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 2.9%

MWA stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $34,660.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 763 shares in the company, valued at $20,532.33. This represents a 62.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,584.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $433,104. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

