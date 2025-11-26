Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Quad Graphics, Inc $QUAD

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 311,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Quad Graphics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad Graphics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad Graphics by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 229,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165,275 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quad Graphics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Quad Graphics by 24.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quad Graphics from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Quad Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quad Graphics in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Quad Graphics from $8.60 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Quad Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quad Graphics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.29. Quad Graphics, Inc has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.13.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.45 million. Quad Graphics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 67.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quad Graphics, Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Quad Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

