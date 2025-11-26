Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 6,357 Shares of AdvanSix $ASIX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.20% of AdvanSix worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter worth about $2,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 8.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AdvanSix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASIX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

AdvanSix Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $407.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $374.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.00 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

