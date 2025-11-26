Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Position in Universal Corporation $UVV

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.12% of Universal worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal by 12.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Universal during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Universal in the second quarter valued at $236,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UVV. Weiss Ratings downgraded Universal from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Universal Price Performance

Universal stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. Universal had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $754.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.30 million.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

