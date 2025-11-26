Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $91.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $40,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 12,486,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,316,450.32. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $275,170.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,650.50. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 69.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

