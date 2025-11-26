Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) PT at $35.30

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

CNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNK

Cinemark Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CNK opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%.The firm had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 20.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.