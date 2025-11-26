Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.23 and last traded at GBX 0.23. Approximately 3,018,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,668,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25.
Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £2.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.26.
About Botswana Diamonds
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
