Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,821,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 425,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Falcon Gold Stock Up 33.3%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47.
About Falcon Gold
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
