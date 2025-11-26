Murray International (LON:MYI) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 317 and last traded at GBX 315.44, with a volume of 149071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315.

Murray International Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 306.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 292.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.79.

About Murray International

A high conviction global portfolio built with the potential to grow capital and deliver a strong and rising income

