Murray International (LON:MYI) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 317 and last traded at GBX 315.44, with a volume of 149071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315.
Murray International Trading Up 0.5%
The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 306.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 292.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.79.
About Murray International
A high conviction global portfolio built with the potential to grow capital and deliver a strong and rising income
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Murray International
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.