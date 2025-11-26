Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Stock Price Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 and last traded at GBX 157.50. 137,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 144,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.55. The firm has a market cap of £50.88 million, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 69.26 and a quick ratio of 18.80.

Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (2.13) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jersey Oil and Gas Plc will post -1040.4717197 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jersey Oil and Gas

About Jersey Oil and Gas

In related news, insider Jason Andrew Benitz bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 per share, with a total value of £35,960. 55.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company holds a significant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the Greater Buchan Area, which includes operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil field and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries and an 88% working interest in the P2170 Licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, that contains the Verbier oil discovery.

JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.

