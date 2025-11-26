Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.7880 and last traded at $28.7880, with a volume of 85 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Soitec Trading Down 0.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Soitec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It provides CONNECT Radio Frequency Silicon-on-Insulator (RF-SOI) for smartphone front-end modules; CONNECT Piezoelectric-on-Insulator RF filters for smartphone; and CONNECT RF gallium nitride for 5g infrastructure base stations and smartphones, as well as CONNECT Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.