Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (SHAP) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A $4.35 million -1,091.00 Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Competitors $1.62 billion -$34.97 million -40.48

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spree Acquisition Corp. 1. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spree Acquisition Corp. 1’s peers have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.9% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A -22.17% 6.72% Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Competitors -57.32% -806.52% -13.64%

Summary

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.