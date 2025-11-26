Toyota Motor Corporation $TM Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $200.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The firm has a market cap of $269.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $81.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.249-15.249 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

