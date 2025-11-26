Intech Investment Management LLC Has $939,000 Position in Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 27.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 995,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 212,146 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ringcentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Ringcentral in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ringcentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,854,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,611 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ringcentral Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE RNG opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -201.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Ringcentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $638.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ringcentral has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 27,018 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $747,858.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,803.20. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $388,647.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 165,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,794.28. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 89,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,290 over the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ringcentral in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

About Ringcentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

