Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 51.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $825,279.67. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,797. This represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $147.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.12. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $148.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.