MAI Capital Management Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB

MAI Capital Management increased its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 208.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ARKB opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

