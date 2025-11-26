iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

