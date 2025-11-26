Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,852 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 23.6% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, John Wiley & Sons has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:WLY opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.03.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

