Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF $IDHQ Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 155,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.
Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance
IDHQ opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $524.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.92.
About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF
The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.
