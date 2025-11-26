Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF $IDHQ Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 155,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

IDHQ opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $524.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.