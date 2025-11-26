MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April $GAPR

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 90.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $431,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 5.0% during the second quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

GAPR stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $252.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $39.63.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

