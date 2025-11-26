Genelux Corporation $GNLX Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 66,161.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,196 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Genelux were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Genelux by 21.7% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,778,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 317,173 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -0.09. Genelux Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genelux Corporation will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

