Fortive Corporation $FTV Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $876,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Fortive by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 49.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,530,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,189,000 after purchasing an additional 835,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 618,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,250,000 after purchasing an additional 68,913 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fortive had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Fortive from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $110,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,220.80. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

