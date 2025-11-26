JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 801,373 Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,455,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $168,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KANZHUN by 7.7% during the second quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KANZHUN by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in KANZHUN in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in KANZHUN by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KANZHUN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

KANZHUN Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.42. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

About KANZHUN

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.