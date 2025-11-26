Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,228 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $173,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $135,415,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,769,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $385.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $285.13 and a 1 year high of $404.00. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.59.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

