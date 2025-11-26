JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,388,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $183,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $914,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $1,078,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,207,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,003,000 after buying an additional 354,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of US Foods by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,580,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,750,000 after buying an additional 1,639,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,520. The trade was a 34.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

