JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 39,227 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,227 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $188,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

IWV opened at $383.05 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.63.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

