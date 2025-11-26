Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:AM opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.30 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 40.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

