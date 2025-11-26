iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.