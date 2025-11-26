Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,831,000 after purchasing an additional 440,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,393,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,445,000 after buying an additional 79,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after buying an additional 261,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $776,871,000 after acquiring an additional 83,954 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $375.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.55. The company has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. This trade represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.