KBC Group NV Takes Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 8.6%
NASDAQ ALHC opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $2,937,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,526,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,236,168.32. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 215,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $3,539,013.42. Following the transaction, the president owned 1,797,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,492,659.17. The trade was a 10.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,557,116 shares of company stock valued at $121,801,938 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on ALHC. Wall Street Zen raised Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
