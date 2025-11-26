KBC Group NV Takes Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 8.6%

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $2,937,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,526,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,236,168.32. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 215,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $3,539,013.42. Following the transaction, the president owned 1,797,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,492,659.17. The trade was a 10.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,557,116 shares of company stock valued at $121,801,938 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALHC. Wall Street Zen raised Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

Get Our Latest Report on Alignment Healthcare

About Alignment Healthcare

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.