Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 74.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE CCI opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on Crown Castle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.