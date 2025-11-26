Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,424,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,576,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,901,074,000 after purchasing an additional 401,757 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $419.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 279.60, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.35.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius Research set a $520.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tesla from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

