Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 295 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $89,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Everest Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Everest Group by 96.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, Director Allan Levine bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,150.24. The trade was a 294.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 11,385 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. The trade was a 33.38% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $424.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.77.

Everest Group Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:EG opened at $314.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $392.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.80 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

