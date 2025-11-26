Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Holdings Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,216,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447,991 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Grab were worth $81,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Grab by 51.2% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Price Performance

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 131.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Grab had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.81%.The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.44 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRAB. Mizuho set a $7.00 target price on Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Grab from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.37.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

