United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 829,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $66,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in United Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in United Airlines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

