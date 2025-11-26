Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,403 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Reliance were worth $78,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 417.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Reliance by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance by 595.5% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
Reliance Stock Up 2.4%
Shares of RS stock opened at $279.85 on Wednesday. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $347.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.51 and a 200 day moving average of $294.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Reliance Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.00.
About Reliance
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
