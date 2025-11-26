Legal & General Group Plc Sells 94,077 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,077 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $62,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 84.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.09. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.00 and a 12-month high of $246.19.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Align Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC increased their target price on Align Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

