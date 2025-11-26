Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $51,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In other news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,250. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $183.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.80.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP stock opened at $181.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.67 and a 52-week high of $188.89.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 35.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

