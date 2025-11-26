Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,547 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $72,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 500.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,022,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,165.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.2%

FCNCA opened at $1,877.80 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,796.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,894.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.