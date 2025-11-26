Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,547 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Natera were worth $55,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Natera by 44.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,822 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Natera by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Natera by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,684,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Natera by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on NTRA. BNP Paribas raised Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.88.
Natera Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $236.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.09. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $240.40.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The company had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total value of $355,924.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,980.64. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 928 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total value of $177,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 150,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,830.54. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 236,116 shares of company stock worth $45,800,290 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
