Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,383,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,756 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $85,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 157,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

